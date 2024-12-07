Alex Wang notched a hat trick as Kents Hill earned a 6-1 win over Thornton Academy in a boys’ hockey season opener Saturday in Readfield.
Nathan Roy, Liam Ross and Ben Harriman also scored for Kents Hill, and Gabe Robinson made 29 saves.
Trent Lesieur scored for Thornton, assisted by Cam Cyr and Jake Skillings. Trojans goalie Cameron Huot stopped 17 shots.
LEAVITT 4, GORHAM 2: Brody Emond scored twice for Leavitt/GNG/Poland/Oak Hill (2-0) in a win over Gorham (0-1) at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.
Breck Langevin and Koen Fairbanks also scored for the Kings.
Stephen Connolly and Levi Wagner potted goals for Gorham.
