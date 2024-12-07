BOYS’ TEAM

Peter Cekutis – Cape Elizabeth football

Cape Elizabeth continued to struggle with low numbers this fall, but was very competitive on the field and wound up the second-best team in Class C South in the regular season.

The Capers improved their win total from a year ago and hosted a playoff game and that improvement earns Cekutis this selection.

Cekutis played at Windham High School and eventually served as a longtime Eagles’ assistant under Matt Perkisn before replacing Sean Green as Cape Elizabeth’s coach in 2023.

The Capers started his first season 0-4 and 1-6, but managed to win a playoff game and finish 3-7 after losing to eventual champion Leavitt in the semifinals.

Entering the 2024 campaign, Cape Elizabeth’s roster held about 25 players, but Cekutis thought his team had potential.

“Numbers are a struggle for us, but we have high aspirations,” Cekutis said, in the preseason. “I think we can hang with anybody, but it’s tough with so few kids. If we’re able to stay healthy, we have enough talent where I expect we could make a great run.”

Sure enough, the Capers enjoyed early wins over Poland and Freeport, then made a statement by beating Leavitt. Cape Elizabeth also downed Brunswick and finished as the No. 2 seed in Class C South. The season would end at 4-5 with a loss to Leavitt in the semifinals, but the Capers certainly did a lot with limited manpower.