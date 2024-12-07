BOYS’ TEAM
Peter Cekutis – Cape Elizabeth football
Prior Cape Elizabeth Forecaster winners:
• 2022 Ben Raymond (Cape Elizabeth soccer)
* 2021 Sean Green (Cape Elizabeth football)
• 2015 Chris Whitney (Cape Elizabeth golf)
• 2012 Derek Veilleux (Cape Elizabeth cross country)
• 2009 Aaron Filieo (Cape Elizabeth football)
• 2006 Aaron Filieo (Cape Elizabeth football)
GIRLS’ TEAM
Sarah Boeckel – Cape Elizabeth volleyball
The Capers were just 3-2 after a frustrating five-set loss to recent nemesis Yarmouth, the five-time reigning state champion, but then rattled off six consecutive victories. Losses to York and Greely followed, but in the finale, Cape Elizabeth finally solved the Clippers, downing them in four-sets for their first victory in the series in six years.
The Capers went into the playoffs as the No. 5 seed in Class B and after downing Marshwood (3-1) in the preliminary round of the state tournament, they rallied from two sets down to stun Kennebunk in the quarterfinals. Cape Elizabeth’s run came to an end with a straight set loss to eventual champion Washington Academy in the semifinals, but the Capers’ 12-5 mark earned Boeckel her third Coach of the Year honor.
Boeckel, who was also selected in 2014 and 2017, has coached the Capers since 2013 and has 135 victories and two state championships to her credit.
Prior Cape Elizabeth Forecaster winners:
* 2021 Maura Bisogni (Cape Elizabeth field hockey)
• 2018 Graham Forsyth (Cape Elizabeth soccer)
• 2017 Sarah Boeckel (Cape Elizabeth volleyball)
• 2016 Maura Bisogni (Cape Elizabeth field hockey)
• 2014 Sarah Boeckel (Cape Elizabeth volleyball)
• 2013 Craig Fannan (Cape Elizabeth soccer)
• 2005 Mary Ann Doss (Cape Elizabeth cross country)
• 2003 Mary Ann Doss (Cape Elizabeth cross country)
