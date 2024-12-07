BOYS’ TEAM

Courtesy Cape Elizabeth Athletics

Peter Cekutis – Cape Elizabeth football

Cape Elizabeth continued to struggle with low numbers this fall, but was very competitive on the field and wound up the second-best team in Class C South in the regular season.

The Capers improved their win total from a year ago and hosted a playoff game and that improvement earns Cekutis this selection.

Cekutis played at Windham High School and eventually served as a longtime Eagles’ assistant under Matt Perkisn before replacing Sean Green as Cape Elizabeth’s coach in 2023.

The Capers started his first season 0-4 and 1-6, but managed to win a playoff game and finish 3-7 after losing to eventual champion Leavitt in the semifinals.

Entering the 2024 campaign, Cape Elizabeth’s roster held about 25 players, but Cekutis thought his team had potential.

“Numbers are a struggle for us, but we have high aspirations,” Cekutis said, in the preseason. “I think we can hang with anybody, but it’s tough with so few kids. If we’re able to stay healthy, we have enough talent where I expect we could make a great run.”

Sure enough, the Capers enjoyed early wins over Poland and Freeport, then made a statement by beating Leavitt. Cape Elizabeth also downed Brunswick and finished as the No. 2 seed in Class C South. The season would end at 4-5 with a loss to Leavitt in the semifinals, but the Capers certainly did a lot with limited manpower.

Prior Cape Elizabeth Forecaster winners:

• 2022 Ben Raymond (Cape Elizabeth soccer)
* 2021 Sean Green (Cape Elizabeth football)
• 2015 Chris Whitney (Cape Elizabeth golf)
• 2012 Derek Veilleux (Cape Elizabeth cross country)
• 2009 Aaron Filieo (Cape Elizabeth football)
• 2006 Aaron Filieo (Cape Elizabeth football)

GIRLS’ TEAM

Sarah Boeckel – Cape Elizabeth volleyball

Courtesy Cape Elizabeth Athletics

Cape Elizabeth’s volleyball team made great strides over the course of the season and by year’s end, it was one of the finest squads in Class B.

Advertisement

The Capers were just 3-2 after a frustrating five-set loss to recent nemesis Yarmouth, the five-time reigning state champion, but then rattled off six consecutive victories. Losses to York and Greely followed, but in the finale, Cape Elizabeth finally solved the Clippers, downing them in four-sets for their first victory in the series in six years.

The Capers went into the playoffs as the No. 5 seed in Class B and after downing Marshwood (3-1) in the preliminary round of the state tournament, they rallied from two sets down to stun Kennebunk in the quarterfinals. Cape Elizabeth’s run came to an end with a straight set loss to eventual champion Washington Academy in the semifinals, but the Capers’ 12-5 mark earned Boeckel her third Coach of the Year honor.

Boeckel, who was also selected in 2014 and 2017, has coached the Capers since 2013 and has 135 victories and two state championships to her credit.

Prior Cape Elizabeth Forecaster winners:

* 2021 Maura Bisogni (Cape Elizabeth field hockey)
• 2018 Graham Forsyth (Cape Elizabeth soccer)
• 2017 Sarah Boeckel (Cape Elizabeth volleyball)
• 2016 Maura Bisogni (Cape Elizabeth field hockey)
• 2014 Sarah Boeckel (Cape Elizabeth volleyball)
• 2013 Craig Fannan (Cape Elizabeth soccer)
• 2005 Mary Ann Doss (Cape Elizabeth cross country)
• 2003 Mary Ann Doss (Cape Elizabeth cross country)

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Cape Elizabeth, football, volleyball

Related Stories
Latest Articles