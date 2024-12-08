Since Joe Biden has said that he wouldn’t pardon his son for his transgressions, America has reelected a convicted felon as its president. A guy who ran on a “platform” that included “revenge and retribution” against his many enemies, which certainly would include Hunter Biden, and to this end, he tried to appoint a totally unqualified sycophant named Matt Gaetz to head this campaign.

Is it really any wonder why Joe decided to backtrack here and protect his son? Who wouldn’t do such a thing?

Gerald Slack

Venice, Fla.

