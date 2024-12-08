Sen. Susan Collins will shortly decide whether to vote for or against the next administration’s Cabinet nominees. Will she stand up for Mainers or follow her party’s line, then express shock and disappointment when those nominees do what was foreshadowed?

Her actions have real-world consequences. Porsha Ngumezi, a mother of two, for example, bled out at a Texas hospital after miscarrying and being denied the standard of care dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure that would have saved her life. Porsha and at least six other women have died because Sen. Collins voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, who affirmed the Dobbs decision, which allowed states to deny women lifesaving reproductive care. See how that works?

Now she’s deciding whether to confirm a host of patently unqualified individuals nominated to lead our nation’s health care agencies who have, among other things, advocated ending research on infectious diseases, questioned the safety of vaccines such as MMR, touted “natural immunity” over vaccines during COVID and shilled for dubious remedies such as Ivermectin and “magic” coffee beans.

After I registered my concerns with Sen. Collins’ office, I received a response assuring me that she “exercise(s) great care when considering nominations … reviewing each nominee’s qualifications, character and professional experience.”

If that “care” is what she used when evaluating Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch, Mainers should worry – and perhaps stockpile vaccines. They can also call Sen. Collins at 202-224-2523 and demand that she vote against nominees who will jeopardize Mainers’ health and safety.

Carole Florman

Damariscotta

