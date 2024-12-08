There have been a number of letters commenting on the lack of positive reviews of Trump in this newspaper. Let me add one from a longtime Democrat. With Trump winning this election, we had no riots. My thanks to Trump.

Gail Eaton
Topsham

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
letter to the editor

Related Stories
Latest Articles