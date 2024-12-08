PORTLAND – Barbara Ann (Foley) Henningsen, 86, passed away peacefully at her home after living with dementia for several years, on Nov. 30, 2024.

Barbara was born on Sept. 20, 1938, in Portland, she was the daughter of the late John Foley and Gertrude (Connolly) Curran.

Barbara was a proud Portland girl and took great pride in her Irish heritage. She grew up on Federal and India Street, then married and raised her family on Munjoy Hill. She was so proud when she and her husband purchased her first home in the Riverton area. Barbara worked in sales and retail on Congress Street for most of her adult life, ending her career at the Better Business Bureau, where she made lifelong friends.

After meeting her husband, they settled into a beloved neighborhood, creating a home filled with love and joy. Barbara had a passion for cooking, baking, and crafting, and she was known for hosting memorable Christmas Eve parties. Her home was always open to friends and family, offering a cup of coffee and a listening ear to anyone who needed it.

Barbara cherished her role as “Nana,” doting on her eight grandchildren and making Christmas especially magical by spoiling them with love and thoughtful gifts. Her warmth, generosity, and love for her family will always be remembered.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Laurence C. Henningsen; and her parents, Gertrude and Micheal Curran, and John and Marie Foley.

She is survived by her daughter, Laurie and her husband William “Peter” Horne; eight grandchildren, Colby, Peter, Abby, John, Zachary, Jenna, Haylee, and Jack; sisters Josie and her husband Harvey Winslow, and Delores Morse, brother, Michael Curran; and many beloved nieces and nephews; several dear friends, Dolores Jackson, Theresa Jones Brown, Susan Gorham and Kate Leonard, who were like second daughters to her.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St. Portland. Following visiting hours, a funeral service will take place at 1:30 p.m., with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

To view Barbara’s memorial page or to leave a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to Alzheimer Association or Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine.

