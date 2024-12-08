FALMOUTH – Clare R. Greenlaw, 54, of Falmouth, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 1, 2024, at his residence.

Visiting hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, South Portland, followed by a private committal service at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

Full obituary to follow later. Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

