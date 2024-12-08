FALMOUTH – Coralie Ann Hampshire, 86, of Raymond, passed away on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024, at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth.

She was born on May 25, 1938, in New Haven, Conn., the daughter of Sidney and Gertrude (Case) Sansone.

Coralie attended schools in Connecticut. She loved books and reading and spent a good part of her life collecting and selling books. In the 1980s she moved to Freeport.

Coralie enjoyed knitting for her grandchildren and making sweaters for babies. She also spent many years raising Collies who her grandchildren loved to play with. She loved children and enjoyed her time as a foster grandparent.

Coralie is survived by her children, Philip DelVecchio and his wife Alyssa of Harpswell, Robert Gaul and wife Joyce of Hamden, Conn., Diana Marini and husband Mark of Somerville, S.C., Thomas Gaul and wife Georgette of Granby, Conn., Denise MacHenry and husband Alan of Booneville, Ark., Stephen Gaul and wife Elisa of Minot, and Bernard DelVecchio and wife Rachel of Cambridge, Mass.

She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren and three step-grandchildren, all of whom she was very proud of; as well as several great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by three siblings, sisters Lois D’Amour and husband Richard of Manchester, N.H., Judith Moore of New Haven, Conn. and a brother, Paul Sansone and wife Christine of Branford, Conn.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Antonio DelVecchio, her husband, Edward Hampshire; and her son, Louis DelVecchio.

Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday Dec. 11 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. To share online condolence or to Share memories of Coralie with the family please go to http://www.athutchins.com.

