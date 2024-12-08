RICHMOND – A life filled with love and laughter ended on Dec. 2, 2024, with the passing of Denise Rosemarie (Boudreau) Lagueux at the age of 91. She died surrounded by the love of her family.

Born in Sanford to Oscar and Yvette (Huard) Boudreau on June 27, 1933, Denise was raised in Sanford as the youngest of three children. After graduating from St. Ignatius High School, she went on to graduate from the College of St. Elizabeth, concentrating in romance languages.

In the summer of 1954, she met her future husband of 66 years, Ronald Lagueux, while they both worked at The Marshall House in York. She and Ron moved to Providence, R.I. in 1956, when he began his career in the law. She and Ron had three children together, Michelle, Greg, and Barry, who were the focus of their love. In 1968, they moved across the Providence River to Rumford, where they lived for more than 50 years. The family enjoyed spending summers on Drakes Island in Wells where they made deep and lasting friendships over the 60-plus years there.

After Ron’s death in May of 2023, she moved to Richmond to live with her daughter, Michelle, and son-in-law, Bill, who bathed her in love for the remainder of her life. She enjoyed playing bridge throughout her adult life and particularly duplicate bridge in her later years. She was active in many organizations, which included the Junior League, the Unitarian Universalist Church, the Providence Shambala Center, and the Handicraft Club. She was a former trustee of Providence Country Day School. She worked for the Red Cross for many years, before pursuing further education to become a dyslexia reading tutor in the Orton-Gillingham method.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald; son Greg; sister, Simone Boudreau Krewedl; and nephew, Adam Boudreau.

She is survived by her brother, Edward Boudreau, and his wife Aileen of Riverside, R.I., and her nephew, Joshua Boudreau of Cody, Wy., who were always a loving presence in her life. Her children, Michelle Lagueux and her husband William Burgess of Richmond, and Barrett Lagueux Chapin and his wife Betsy of Belmont, N.H., grieve their loss but will never forget the love she gave to them. She will also be deeply missed by her five grandchildren, Samuel Chapin and his wife Jessica Davis of Gilford, N.H., Curtis Chapin and his wife Candice Chapin of Hopkington, N.H., Gregory Lagueux, Jr. of Scituate, R.I., Jacqueline Lagueux and her husband Michael Browning of Warwick, R.I., and James Chapin of Belmont, N.H. She was delighted to have had the opportunity to hold her two great-grandchildren, Genevieve Chapin and Tucker Lagueux before her death. Denise will also be deeply missed by her goddaughter, Eilisa McDonnell and her husband Murray of Auckland, NZ, as well as her longtime friend, Judy Speyer of Providence, R.I.

As Denise wished, she will be cremated and laid to rest beside her husband, Ronald, in Swan Point Cemetery. A private graveside ceremony is planned for the spring. In remembrance of Denise, please spread laughter, kindness, generosity, and love out into the world.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

