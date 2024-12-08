WINDHAM – Edith “Sandy” Ione Donnelly, 91, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, peacefully, surrounded by her family.

Sandy was born in Miami, Fla., and was the daughter of Eli Scott Sandford and Ionia Annette (Lapp) Sandford. Sandy graduated from Trenton High School in New Jersey and worked at her parents luncheonette, at Security National Bank and Council Rock High School, as a cook.

Sandy met her loving and devoted husband, Robert Joseph Donnelly, “Red,” at Sandford’s Luncheonette, her parent’s restaurant. Sandy and Red were married for 52 years.

They enjoyed summers in Windham and after 15 years of marriage, the two decided to leave New Jersey and settle in Maine to enjoy their love for Maine, year round. They purchased Kilgore’s restaurant in Windham. Joining their first names, they changed the name of the restaurant to Red Sands and ran a successful family restaurant for 32 years. The restaurant was said to be a place where “you eat by choice and not by chance.” Sandy was known for her homemade oatmeal bread, sky-high lemon meringue pie, grapenut custard, Indian pudding and other homemade desserts.

Through their business, they met many wonderful people and gave generously to the community. She was a Girl Scout Leader, a Boy Scout Leader, was involved in the Windham Athletic Boosters raising money to create the first lighted soccer field in Windham, and was active in the Windham Chamber of Commerce. She was honored as the chamber’s “Businessperson of the Year” in 1984. In 2013, the Portland Press Herald named her the “Mother of Windham,” and in 2023 was honored to be the Grand Marshall of the Summerfest parade. Many students in the community worked at Red Sands where she instilled her work ethic and she has been affectionately referred to as their mentor.

When Red Sands was sold to her son, Bobby, she continued to make desserts and hostess. After Red Sands was sold she worked at Charlie Beiggs as a hostess and made desserts. When Charlie Beiggs was taken over by Rustlers, Sandy went along too and worked at Rustlers until she was 89 years old.

Sandy loved celebrating holidays. On Christmas Eve she would host a family get together, exchanging gifts and playing games. Her biggest family event was the 4th of July. The morning kicked off with a fishing derby and in the afternoon a Bocce Tournament and barbecue. The Donnelly family holds these dates as sacred and not to be missed.

She enjoyed fishing and loved sports from watching her children and grandchildren to enjoying watching golf and football…she loved Tom Brady and his team became her team until he retired. While wintering in St. Cloud, Fla., she worked part time for the Astros selling hot dogs in the concession stand. To many, she was referred to as the Energizer Bunny…never stood still and always had something to do.

Sandy was predeceased by her husband, Robert Joseph Donnelly; her parents Eli Scott Sandford and Ionia Lapp Sandford; her brother, Eli Scott Sandford and sister, Dorothy Sandford Hudson; and grandson, Shane David Donnelly.

She is survived by her three children, Deborah Ione Donnelly, Robert Joseph Donnelly Jr., and David Arthur Donnelly and his wife Sandra. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Taras Michael Schkrioba Jr., Mattaeus Robert Schkrioba, Lauryn Ione Schkrioba, Robert Joseph Donnelly III, Katie Francis Donnelly, Ian Jordan Donnelly, Joseph Keith Donnelly and Madison Leah Donnelly; and eight great-grandchildren, Taras, Lina, Mathilda, Timon, RJ, El, Hunter, Jack and Connor. Sandy is survived by her brothers LaBert “Bert” Sandford and Harry “Bucky” Sandford and sisters Lois Bennett and Linda Rooks along with sister-in-law, Elizabeth Donnelly; many nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 at Dolby Funeral Chapel, 434 River Rd., Windham from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Windham, and interment will take place immediately following with family only.

Sandy would like to sincerely thank the medical team at Maine Medical Center and specifically her RN, Libby, and CNA, Mitzi; and would like to thank the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:

Windham Raymond Athletic Boosters – Donnelly Award.

Send to:

Windham Raymond Athletic Boosters ﻿Donnelly Award

Care of Kim Donnelly, Treasurer

Windham High School

406 Gray Rd.

Windham, ME 04062

Copy the Story Link