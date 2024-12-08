FALMOUTH – Theresa J. Cunniff, 71, of Brook Road in Falmouth, passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2024, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

She was born in Lawrence, Mass., the daughter of James and Evelyn (Belanger) Tierney.

Theresa grew up in Walpole, Mass. and graduated from Walpole High School in 1971. She pursued a degree in Physical Therapy at Northeastern University, earning her bachelor’s degree in 1975. That same year, she began dating Charles Cunniff, a longtime neighbor. The two married in 1978, and soon after, they moved to Standish, where they built a life together. They were blessed with two children, Jeremy in 1984 and Patrick in 1989.

A woman of many passions, Theresa enjoyed dancing, traveling, watching the Red Sox, and attending her children’s sporting events. Her love for reading was a constant throughout her life, always finding joy in the world of books.

Theresa dedicated 49 years to her career as a Physical Therapist. She began her professional journey in Braintree, Mass., working with adults with brain injuries, and later worked at Maine Health Care at Home, where she cared for pediatric patients. Theresa retired in May 2024 after nearly five decades in a profession she deeply loved and cherished.

She was predeceased by her parents, James and Evelyn Tierney.

Theresa is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Charles Cunniff of Falmouth; her sons Jeremy Cunniff (Susan) and Patrick Cunniff, both of Somerville, Mass.; her stepfather, Jim Clerici of Walpole, Mass.; and her siblings Tim Tierney (Debbie) of Ariz., Debbie Ela (Jay) of Massachusetts, and Michael Tierney of Massachusetts. She is also survived by her stepsister, Cheryl Misuraca, and stepbrother, Gary Clerici, both of Massachusetts; as well as beloved in-laws, including Mike Cunniff (June) of South Carolina, Bill Cunniff (Lori) of Florida, Ann Morris of Pennsylvania, Eileen Read of Florida, Rich Cunniff (Cheryl) of Massachusetts, and Paul Cunniff (Debbie) of Florida.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10-11 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. A reception will be held at the funeral home after the service.

Theresa’s life will be remembered for her boundless love, unwavering dedication to her family, and the lasting impact she made in the lives of those she helped as a compassionate physical therapist. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

