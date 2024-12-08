PORTLAND – Theresa Peverada of Portland died surrounded by love on Dec. 1, 2024, after many months of declining health. She had lived a long, rich and wonderful life of 97 years.

Theresa was born on May 11, 1927, in Portland, the daughter of Henry and Mildred (Woods) Labelle. She grew up in Portland and attended Portland schools. She was a graduate of Portland High School’s class of 1945. After graduation, she worked for the phone company in Framingham, Mass.

Theresa returned to Portland after WWII and married the love of her life, Philip Peverada, on August 19, 1946. They had three children, Karen, Philip and Mary. They were very proud of the accomplishments and careers of all three.

Theresa continued to work for the phone company for a while. Once her children were in school, she became a teacher aide at St. Dominic’s. When St Dominic’s closed, she went to Cathedral School. She became an aide in the Portland school system and worked over the years at Reiche School and Hall School (now Amanda Rowe).

Theresa valued her faith and was an active communicant at St Dominic’s Church and School. When the church closed, she started attending services at St. Peter.

Upon retirement, Theresa started volunteering at the Portland Public Library. She was recognized for her volunteering at a reception in the Governor’s mansion. Also, on retiring, Theresa and Phil enjoyed traveling on many bus trips in the United States and Canada. They also went to Disney World with the grandchildren She loved spoiling her four grandchildren.

They all “vacationed” at Nana and Grampy’s most summers. She would play anything with them and famously broke her wrist doing “under ducks” with them.

After Philip died in 2006, Theresa took car trips with friends to Canada and throughout New England. She especially enjoyed day trips by train to Boston to visit the North End and Maria’s Bakery. Vacations with her granddaughters were a special delight – she went to Ireland with Molly and Gettysburg/Williamsburg with Kate.

In 2013, her grandson Christopher was in the Boston Marathon. She attended to cheer him on. He finished the race and the family was eating a post-race lunch, when they heard the bombs explode near the finish line. Everything shut down, including transport, so at 86 she had to walk back to North Station. It was daunting and the sound of sirens was constant, but she made it and got a train just before the trains stopped.

She loved reading, gardening, crossword puzzles, baking, the theater (from Broadway to Maine summer theater) – and pampering the family dogs.

She was predeceased by her husband, Philip; her sister Helen Stone; and her son-in-law, Walter Rumery.

She is survived by her children, Karen Peverada Rumery, Philip (Sue), and Mary; her grandchildren, Michael (Geeta) of Maryland, Christopher of New Mexico, Molly (Mikel) Headford of Minnesota and Katherine of Maine; her great-grandchildren, Philip J. Peverada and Lando Headford; several nieces and nephews; and her grand-dogs, Maddie, Augie and Julia.

The family would like to thank the nurses and CNAs of Compassus and Springbrook Center for their kindness, compassion and respect.

﻿A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland with a burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers,

please consider

a donation to the:

﻿Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland

﻿

