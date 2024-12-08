Portland residents woke up Sunday morning to the city’s first significant snowfall of the winter season after an overnight storm system dropped about 1 to 3 inches of flakes across the region.

But flurries were forecast to taper off throughout the morning, and high temperatures in the 40s combined with sun in the forecast will likely melt most of the accumulation as the day goes on, according to the National Weather Service office in Gray.

Good morning! Light snow fell overnight and will begin to taper through the morning hours. We would appreciate any snow measurements as you get your day started. Temperatures warm into the 40s today along the coast and interior, so new snow will whittle down this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/iXXxIqdP5s — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) December 8, 2024

The weather service said Saturday that it was tracking an Alberta clipper system forecast to produce between 1 and 3 inches. Forecasters expected coastal areas like Portland to land on the low side of that range, while the interior of the state was forecast to see around 3 inches.

While much of Maine’s interior was blanketed with snow last month thanks to a Thanksgiving Day storm that knocked out power for some 70,000 Maine customers, coastal Portland got mostly rain from that system.

Portland’s first recorded snow of the season didn’t arrive until Thursday, and even then, it was barely a dusting: Only a tenth of an inch was reported at the Portland International Jetport, and temperatures hovering near freezing meant any accumulation melted almost instantly. In nearby Gray, about an inch and a half was recorded.

The weather service said Saturday that there’s a chance of a wintry mix for Greater Portland on Monday and Tuesday, followed by more rain – potentially creating slick and dangerous travel conditions.

This story will be updated.

