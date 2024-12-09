A man whose body was found near the Schmid Land Preserve in Edgecomb last week was killed by a gunshot wound and authorities have ruled his death a homicide.
Police identified the man as 34-year-old William Nathaniel Robinson, of Austinville, Virginia, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a statement Monday night. His cause of death was determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, she said.
She said Robinson had been staying at a home in Edgecomb but did not provide details about where or whom he was staying with.
Though the investigation is ongoing, Moss said there is no known danger to the public at this time.
A hunter called to report finding the body along Old County Road last week, police said at the time.
