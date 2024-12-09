Hang mittens, more

on Tree of Hope

Once again, the Tree of Hope where items providing warmth for the the winter for those in need will be in placee in front of the Unitarian Universalist church of Saco and Biddeford at 60 School St. in Saco.

Hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, socks and other items for the cold, winter weather donated by members of the church and community will be placed on the tree and are free to take by anyone in need.

Community participation and donations are welcome as well as the taking of the gifts by those who need them. To donate, contact the church at 207-282-0062.

Geraldine Matherne named

Biddeford’s finance director

Geraldine Matherne will serve as Biddeford’s next finance director. The Biddeford City Council unanimously supported City Manager James Bennett’s nomination Matherne for the position Dec. 3.

Matherne is a Biddeford resident and has nine years of experience in the city’s Finance Department. She previously served as a staff account for the city and was promoted to deputy finance director in 2018.

“I am excited and honored to return to the city of Biddeford as your Finance Director,” Matherne said. “I am confident my knowledge, experiences, and vested interest in the community I am part of will serve our citizens well.”

Matherne has most recently served as the finance director for the city of Saco, a position she held since July 2022. She holds a graduate certificate in Accounting from the University of Southern Maine.

“I am pleased to welcome Gerry back to the city of Biddeford as a member of our leadership team,” Bennett said. “Gerry’s proven expertise and her extensive knowledge of our history and processes will make for a seamless transition for residents and staff.”

Sasha Pavlak, the city’s current finance director, has announced her resignation effective Dec. 31. Matherne will assume the responsibilities of the position on Jan. 5.

“I am thrilled to have someone with Gerry’s experience and deep roots in our community returning to lead the Finance Department,” said Mayor Martin Grohman. “I would also like to thank Sasha for her service to our city this year and wish her continued success.”

Atlantic FCU awards

scholarship to Dayton woman

Atlantic Federal Credit Union congratulates Danielle Stuart of Dayton, the 2024 Atlantic/Amable & Vivian Caron $2,500 college scholarship recipient. Currently attending Husson University, Danielle was selected from numerous entries to receive the award after submitting her application and writing a short essay about her favorite mentor and how they impacted her life.

Atlantic President/Chief Executive Officer Scott Chretien said, “We are happy to award Danielle Stuart this scholarship and are proud to support her as she pursues her education. Amable A. Caron and Vivian Caron were long-time members of the Credit Union who wanted to help young members like Danielle pursue higher education. It is an honor to continue their legacy.”

Aroma Joe’s opens

2nd location in Saco

Aroma Joe’s opened of its newest location in Saco at 933 Portland Road. This 980-square-foot drive thru location features handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks, unique flavor infusions, signature AJ’s RUSH® Energy Drinks and all-day food options. The shop will be open daily from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The shop will employ approximately 20 local residents, according to a company press release, and is the second Aroma Joe’s to open in Saco under the leadership of franchisee Maryna Shuliakouskaya. Shuliakouskaya was one of Aroma Joe’s first franchisees, opening her first shop in 2013. She now owns and operates 10 locations and is a passionate mentor and motivator for her staff and leadership teams.

“We’re excited to grow within the Saco community,” said Maryna Shuliakouskaya, owner of both Saco Aroma Joe’s locations. “This new store allows us to serve more guests and create additional opportunities for local team members. It’s all about sharing the positive energy that Aroma Joe’s is known for.”

Aroma Joe’s is a major disruptor in the quick service coffee space, headquartered in Scarborough, Maine and now with 120 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York. They are currently planning development and opening new stores along the East Coast from Maine to Florida. Aroma Joe’s is actively expanding, and multi-unit franchise opportunities are available.

Thornton honored as

Apple Distinguished School

Thornton Academy, a high school in Saco, has again been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for “inspiring, imagining, and impacting teaching and learning through continuous innovation,” according to a school press release.

The Apple Distinguished School program, recognized in 37 countries, is by invitation only. Schools must meet the program’s rigorous qualifications, including innovative use of the Apple platform, leadership and faculty proficiency with iPad/Apple Pen or Mac, and all students and educators use Apple devices as their primary learning or teaching device to ensure access equity across the entire academic experience.

Representatives from Apple and educators from across New England visited the Thornton Academy campus last month to observe teachers and students using Apple technology in the classroom and to see firsthand what makes an Apple Distinguished School.

Thornton is one of only 10 schools in all of New England to receive the honor. It has been honored as an Apple Distinguished School continually since 2016.

“As educators, we strive to prepare students for a changing world, which includes being comfortable working with technology,” said Ben Grasso, assistant head for faculty and academic affairs at Thornton. “Whatever path students choose after high school, whether they attend college, pursue a trade, or join the military, they will certainly be exposed to technology, and attending an Apple Distinguished School like Thornton Academy gives them a strong foundation to build on.”

On its website, Apple notes that “The Apple Distinguished Schools program supports forward-thinking education leaders and their communities who are using Apple technology to inspire, imagine, and impact teaching and learning.”

SMAA offers winter

Tai Chi Classes

Falls are not an inevitable part of aging, yet they can have enormous economic and personal consequences for older adults. According to the CDC, falls are the leading cause of injury for adults ages 65 years and older. The good news is that older adults who remain active have the power to prevent falls. Registrations are now open for in-person and virtual Tai Chi for Health & Balance – Falls Prevention classes offered through Southern Maine Agency on Aging.

Tai Chi for Health & Balance is a 10-week, 20-session class that helps improve mobility, breathing, and relaxation with an enjoyable form of exercise that almost anyone can learn.

“As a trusted community resource, we are honored to provide evidence-based health programs – such as Tai Chi – that are proven to reduce the incidence of falls among older adults,” said Meg Barhite, SMAA volunteer services director. “Increased strength, flexibility, better mental focus, and improved balance are all wonderful outcomes of the program. Just as importantly, our classes provide social engagement opportunities for clients, and are led by dedicated and trained volunteers.”

Southern Maine Agency on Aging’s Winter Tai Chi Classes include:

• Introduction to Tai Chi at the South Portland Public Library, Jan. 6 – March 20, Mondays and Thursdays, 9-10 a.m.

• Introduction to Tai Chi at Scarborough Community Services, Jan. 14 – March 20, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

• Introduction to Tai Chi on Zoom (Technical assistance offered for users new to Zoom), Jan. 14 – March 20, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-10 a.m.

• Deepening Tai Chi on Zoom for participants who have completed the SMAA intro class Jan. 14 – March 20, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-10 a.m.

Class sizes are limited and pre-registration is required. Visit the events page at smaaa.org/events or call 207-396-6578 to pre-register and check out other class locations and dates.

For more information, call 207-396-6578 or email agewell@smaaa.org.

SMS a finalists in

STEM competition

Saco Middle School is one of 300 public middle and high schools from across the country named as a state finalist in the 15th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow national STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) competition.

In addition to Saco Middle School, the other Maine State Finalists are: Nokomis Regional High School in Newport, Nokomis Regional Middle School in Newport, Noble High School in North Berwick, and Camden Hills Regional High School (two teams) in Rockport.

Each finalist has won a $2,500 Samsung technology prize package, an initial milestone on the path toward becoming one of three National Winners that will each unlock $100,000 for their school. Overall, Samsung will award more than $2 million in prizes to this year’s participating schools.

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is among the most awarded national STEM competitive programs, according to a Samsung press release, recently recognized with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Citizens Award for Best Commitment to Education Program, the Digiday Greater Good Award for Education, and a Silver Anthem Award for Community Engagement and CSR. The education-based citizenship initiative empowers students in grades 6–12 to leverage the power of STEM to create innovative solutions addressing critical issues in their local communities. The competition engages Gen Z and Gen Alpha students to catalyze positive change by applying Problem-based Learning (PBL) principles, environmental stewardship, and social impact entrepreneurship to tackle some of society’s most pressing challenges. By promoting active, hands-on learning, Solve for Tomorrow makes STEM more tangible for young learners, and opens doors to future opportunities in STEM education and careers.

For the next phase of the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition, teachers must create a focused activity plan. Plans must outline how students will execute their STEM project by defining the community problem, proposing a STEM-based solution, specifying objectives, detailing activities to reach their anticipated goals, and articulating the expected positive impact their solution will bring to the community. Activity plans are due Jan. 9, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Based on these activity plans, judges will select State Winners, who will be revealed in March 2025.

