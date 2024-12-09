It was a breakthrough week for Cooper Flagg and the Duke men’s basketball team.

After dropping tight contests to Kentucky and Kansas earlier in the season, the Newport native and the Blue Devils had their most impressive performance of the season, taking down No. 2 Auburn, 84-78, before landing a 76-65 victory over Louisville.

The major tests are on hold this week, with only Southland Conference opponent Incarnate Word on the schedule. Here’s a look back and what lies ahead for Flagg and the Blue Devils:

Last week

Flagg had already started to make headlines for his play as a freshman. But with a win over No. 17 Arizona serving as their only triumph over top-25 competition, there was still the signature win remaining on the resume.

That occurred Wednesday, when Duke faced undefeated Auburn and rallied from a quick 13-2 deficit to land the victory. It was a cathartic win for the Blue Devils and the touted freshman; after committing crucial turnovers in losses to Kentucky and Kansas, Flagg was excellent in the victory, totaling 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals, two blocks and – perhaps most important – zero turnovers.

Duke Coach Jon Scheyer called Flagg’s turnover-free play “night and day.”

“For Cooper, to have no turnovers, and to have 22, 11 and four as a 17-year-old, I’m not sure how many 17-year-olds could play in this game, let alone do what he did,” he said. “I thought he had a special toughness about him. … I’ve always felt like Cooper’s a one-time guy. He only needs to see something one time to get adjusted.”

Flagg said the performance was satisfying after the previous mistakes.

“That’s a great satisfaction to have no turnovers in a huge game,” he said. “Ever since both of those games, it’s just been a pain in the back of my head, burning me every time I think about it. I wish I could get those possessions back. To have no turnovers tonight is huge for me.”

Flagg again avoided turnovers in the victory over Louisville, and dropped 20 points while grabbing 12 rebounds and notching two steals before fouling out with 39 seconds left and Duke up 76-63. Duke trailed 37-33 at halftime, but came back in the second while overcoming Flagg’s foul trouble.

The week ahead

Tuesday

Opponent: Incarnate Word

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Noteworthy: The 5-4 Cardinals are a former Division II team that moved to D-I in 2013, and have never played the Blue Devils. Incarnate Word has been led in scoring by Davion Bailey (17.7 points per game), Jalin Anderson (14.7) and Dylan Hayman (14.3).

Incarnate Word will head to Cameron Indoor Stadium looking for its first win away from home. The Cardinals are 0-3 in road games, losing to California Baptist, Northern Arizona and South Alabama.

