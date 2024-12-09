Organizations and individuals who hail from Biddeford, Kennebunkport, Old Orchard Beach and Saco were recently awarded Spirit of America Foundation tributes by York County Commissioners.

Awards were made to the Heart of Biddeford downtown group, Kennebunkport resident Russell Grady, the Old Orchard Beach Fire Department Call Force and Fire Police, and Saco resident and cane-maker Ernest Merritt III.

In all, York County Commissioners bestowed 18 Spirit of America Foundation tributes; each of the recipients are nominated by their municipality.

The nonprofit Heart of Biddeford downtown is staffed by Executive Director Delilah Poupore, an assistant, a part-time office manager and an AmeriCorps fellow. “The team at HOB inspired Biddeford to dream about what it could become as a city and turned dream into reality,” city leaders said.

Grady, of Kennebunkport, was awarded a tribute for his longtime involvement with the fire department, coaching Little league, service on the Planning Board, and with the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust.

Old Orchard Beach Call Force and Fire Police, primarily a group of retirees, “provide crucial support to career firefighters, responding to emergencies with skill, bravery and selflessness,” according to town leaders. They were awarded a Spirit of America Foundation tribute “for their tireless commitment, often performed under challenging conditions, demonstrates their commitment to keeping the community safe.”

Saco cane-maker Ernest Merritt III has crafted more than 100 canes, giving them to those in need and to the city as the Boston Post cane for presentation to the oldest Saco resident, and was bestowed a Spirit of America Foundation tribute. Merritt also serves as facilitator for the Southern Maine Chronic Pain Support Group.

Others receiving the tribute Priscilla Miles of Lyman; the Waterborough Historical Society; Neal Meltzer, Limerick; Diane Small, Sanford; Hollis Conservation Commission and Hollis resident Charles Currier; Cornish Historical Society; South Berwick VFW Post 5744; Andy Buckman of Berwick; Acton-Shapleigh Lions Club; Dawn and Brian Rouillard, Tina Crowley-Colwell and Benjamin Bussell, all of Newfield; and Aging in Buxton.

“We’re really pleased to be doing something like this. It is an opportunity for us to learn what you are up to in your communities – and what you do in your communities makes it a better place,” said York County Manager Greg Zinser. “For that we thank you.”

Tammy Wells is a media specialist with York County Government.

