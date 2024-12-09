Ever since the reelection of Donald J. Trump as president the liberal Democrats in Portland have been crying gloom and doom and implying four years of terrible times and problems.

An article in the Press Herald, as I recall, reported that 84% of the voters in Portland voted for Kamala Harris. That shows how out of touch with the rest of America the voters in Portland are, after many years of liberal Democrats being in charge of city government there.

One thing about Trump is that he knows who his enemies are and takes action. Portland is an enemy of Donald Trump. I don’t know when or what kind of action that he will take against the city of Portland, but when it happens I will have a big smile on my face.

Raymond T. West

Topsham

