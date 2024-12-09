The first Monday after Thanksgiving is a bustling scene for the American workplace: all the business deemed worthy of being handled “after the holiday” is right where one left it, and there’s a heaping pile of “while you were out” emails to sort through as well. Add to this the appropriate amount of “How was your Thanksgiving? Did you get a chance to see “Wicked” yet? Get any good deals on Black Friday? Did you travel far or did you stay home? Seriously, I’ve had ‘Popular’ stuck in my head all weekend” collegial catch-up and the sprinkling of “Oh, that meeting we scheduled for after the holiday is this afternoon!” panic, and you’ve got a workplace buzzing with activity.

This year, on Dec. 2, McArthur Library’s staff arrived at 9 o’clock in the

morning and fired up their computers, cleared their book carts, and cracked their knuckles ready to tackle the larger-than-usual workload with a solid spring in their step.

For on this particular day, the staff had a special reason to feel energized: the library was welcoming Nicole Clark, the library’s newest team member.

Ms. Clark joins McArthur Library as the Adult Services supervisor. In her new role, she will work at the public desk in the Adult Room, oversee book ordering for the adult collection, and bring her passion for programming to create engaging events and eye-catching displays for the community. Her arrival marks an exciting new chapter for the library as it continues to expand its offerings for patrons.

Nicole comes to McArthur Library from Goodall Library in Sanford, where she spent the last five years making a significant impact in various roles, including assistant director, acting director, and Youth Services librarian. Her tenure at Goodall Library saw her navigate the challenges of the pandemic, earn her master’s degree in Library

and Information Science, and lead the Goodall staff through a major relocation to a temporary space during renovations. This breadth of experience positions her as an invaluable asset to McArthur Library’s team.

A lifelong Mainer, Nicole grew up in Kittery before heading to Farmington for college. Over the years, she’s enjoyed living in Portland and South Berwick, but she has now put down roots in Berwick. Maine’s unique blend of coastal beauty, forested landscapes, and plentiful Aroma Joe’s locations holds a special place in Nicole’s heart. While she loves to travel, Nicole’s connection to Maine’s natural beauty and welcoming communities always brings her back.

The McArthur Library staff and patrons alike are thrilled to welcome Nicole to the team. Her wealth of experience and enthusiasm for public service promise to enrich the library’s offerings and strengthen its role as a cornerstone of the community. As the busy post-holiday season begins, Nicole’s arrival is a bright spot, bringing fresh energy and ideas to one of Biddeford’s beloved institutions.

