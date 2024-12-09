Waynflete (1-1) hit five of its 10 3-pointers during a 29-point third quarter to pull away for a 62-31 win over Sacopee Valley (0-2) Monday night in South Hiram.

Jed Alsup and JJ Carlo scored 16 points each for the Flyers, who led 22-11 at halftime before putting it away. Lucas Morales added 14 points and Lucas McChesney had nine, all on 3-pointers.

Silas Nielsen scored 13 points to lead the Hawks.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

Related Stories
Latest Articles