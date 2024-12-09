Waynflete (1-1) hit five of its 10 3-pointers during a 29-point third quarter to pull away for a 62-31 win over Sacopee Valley (0-2) Monday night in South Hiram.

Jed Alsup and JJ Carlo scored 16 points each for the Flyers, who led 22-11 at halftime before putting it away. Lucas Morales added 14 points and Lucas McChesney had nine, all on 3-pointers.

Silas Nielsen scored 13 points to lead the Hawks.

