Members of Maine’s congressional delegation and Gov. Janet Mills are asking the Biden administration to permanently increase the amount of time work permits can be automatically extended by immigrants and asylum seekers.

The push comes as U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services continues to work through an extensive backlog in work permit applications that puts hundreds of thousands of people at risk of losing their ability to support themselves while waiting for their cases to be processed, according to Rep. Chellie Pingree, Sen. Angus King and Mills.

The three asked in a letter to federal officials on Friday that they make permanent a temporary rule that currently allows for automatic extensions of up to 540 days. The rule was put in place in April and increased the automatic renewal period from a maximum of 180 days.

“This temporary rule has been critically important to ensure that immigrants and asylum seekers do not have their employment lapse through no fault of their own while USCIS works through the current backlog of (work permit) applications,” the letter said.

Maine is home to about 56,419 foreign-born residents, of which 24,534 are noncitizens, according to the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank.

Members of the congressional delegation and the governor have emphasized the need to reform the work permit process in recent years in response to an influx of asylum seekers who have often relied on the state and local communities for help with housing and basic needs because they have not been allowed to work under federal law.

Advertisement

Current law requires asylum seekers to wait 150 days after filing an asylum application before applying for work authorization, which can be granted no sooner than 180 days after filing of the asylum claim, though the process can often take much longer.

In April, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced a temporary rule to extend an automatic renewal period of up to 180 days to up to 540 days for certain work permits, saying at the time that the change would help noncitizens who already have work permits from having their employment authorization and documentation lapse.

Pingree, King and Mills said in their letter that their request comes amid a backlog in work permit processing. As of this fall, 900,000 people are waiting for their initial work permit application to be processed, while an additional 500,000 are seeking renewals, they said.

“While we appreciate the efforts USCIS has made to resolve this issue, such as using supplemental funding appropriated by Congress to alleviate staffing shortages and investing in improved technology, more relief is needed,” they wrote.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link