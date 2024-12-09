Portland On Tap is an annual, giant beer-centric gathering, and it’s happening this year on Feb. 1 at the Cross Insurance Arena.

Portland On Tap features more than 50 craft beers along with wine, cider, seltzer and more. Samples, within reason, will be unlimited for ticket holders.

There are two sessions of Portland On Tap. The first one is from 1-4 p.m. (with the option to add on early entry at noon for a fee), and the second is from 5-8 p.m.

The band Trifecta will perform during the first session, and the second will feature a DJ. The concession stands at the arena will be open with food, including pizza, chowder and lobster rolls.

The Feb. 1 Portland On Tap event is on sale now. Tickets range from $28 to $45 and are available at portlandontap.com. Designated driver tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door only. Designated drivers must enter with a ticketed attendee.

Everyone attending Portland On Tap must be at least 21.

