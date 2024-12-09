Number 5 Mountain is a 3,186-foot peak located in the mountains southwest of Jackman and northwest of The Forks. It’s part of a range of peaks that separate Attean Pond and the Moose River in the north from Spencer Lake and Stream in the south. Access to the trailhead is via Spencer Road (aka Hardscrabble Road), a dirt road in fair condition.

I can’t find any definitive information on how Number 5 Mountain got its unusual name. A few mountains in northwestern Maine have been assigned numbers for names. It seems likely that early lumbermen gave them numbers to differentiate the many outwardly similar spruce fir covered peaks in that mountainous area.

An ailing left knee restricts my mountaineering options. Unwilling to give up mountain hiking completely, I’ve been choosing treks easy to moderate in difficulty. My son, Adam, hiked Number 5 earlier in the fall and suggested that the 5.2-mile outing with fabulous views from the summit area and only 1,250 feet of elevation gain met my criteria. In fact, Adam was so impressed with the high elevation vistas, he was anxious to go back a second time before winter made access problematic.

My wife, Nancy, and I met Adam and his friend, Liz, in The Forks on a cold, blustery but sunny morning. We drove north on Route 201 and turned left onto Spencer Road opposite Parlin Pond. Although the conditions were fairly good during most of the 16.6-mile drive to the trailhead access road, we encountered a few rough muddy sections.

Early on, we passed through an area where Central Maine Power Company is constructing a transmission line. Farther along, the road crosses over a small stream that feeds Fish Pond. The pond leads to Spencer Lake and Stream and ultimately the Dead River, a canoe trip Adam highly recommends. Hopefully, that will be on the agenda next spring when water levels are high.

When we arrived at the access road, a trail sign had been blown over by the wind. Adam rectified the problem and we drove up the steep rutted road to an open area where there is plenty of parking space — our high clearance vehicles were invaluable.

Advertisement

Number 5 Mountain and Trail are maintained by Leuthhold Forest Preserve. According to its website, The Nature Conservancy donated two conservation easements to the preserve resulting in a total of 16,934 protected acres.

The trail begins on an old logging road next to a kiosk. After hiking gradually uphill for about a half-mile, we turned right onto a marked trail and entered a predominantly conifer forest on a partially snow-covered surface.

The gradient steepened as we progressed steadily upward on rough, rocky terrain until reaching a wooded plateau. In a couple of areas, the path connects with and follows the former Fire Warden’s Trail before again leaving it behind.

After crossing a lengthy log bridge over a boggy area, we began climbing precipitously on a circuitous, boulder-strewn path that required periodic scrambling. Scaling a massive boulder, we emerged onto open ledges with fabulous views of the surrounding mountains. We quickly sought refuge from blustery winds in mountain scrub and donned parkas, stocking caps and mittens.

Once adequately attired for the severe wind chills, we ascended steep, sloping ledges to a closed fire tower. No longer safe to climb, the 47-foot steel structure was erected in the spring of 1933.

Just beyond, we encountered glorious views of the Attean Pond region. From that exceptional vantage point, we were able to look down on the entire famed Moose River canoe trip and nearby Sally and Attean mountains. An area we have thoroughly explored in the past, the overlook offered a remarkably unique perspective.

Advertisement

We lingered to embrace the extraordinary vista. However, powerful winds and brutal cold finally forced us to begin our descent.

Once out of the wind, we enjoyed an uneventful return. With the exception of the high elevation ledge scrambling, the relatively gentle path was easy on my fragile knee. I see additional easy mountain hikes in my future.

My book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine,” describes the nine best mountain hikes in Maine and narrates an exciting, humorous paddling escapade on the Moose River Bow Trip.

Ron Chase resides in Topsham. His latest book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine” is available at northcountrypress.com/maine-al-fresco or in bookstores and through online retailers. His previous books are “The Great Mars Hill Bank Robbery” and “Mountains for Mortals — New England.” Visit his website at ronchaseoutdoors.com or he can be reached at ronchaseoutdoors@comcast.net.

Copy the Story Link