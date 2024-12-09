Celtic rock band Enter the Haggis has a pair of early January shows in Portland. Photo courtesy of the artist

DECEMBER

12/OC Home for the Holidays, Dec. 13. State Theatre, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com

Cryogeyser, Dec. 13. Space, Portland $20. space538.org

The Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza, Dec. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $25, $15 for 13 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Spose PDank Xmas 24, Dec. 14. Aura, Portland, $23. auramaine.com

Joe Samba, Dec. 20. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

An Irish Christmas with John Doyle & Mick McAuley, Dec. 20. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Advertisement

Pink Talking Fish, Dec. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Griffin William Sherry, Dec. 27, 28. Portland House of Music, $30 in advance, $40 day of show, $55 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com

Ellis Paul, Dec. 28. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

JANUARY

Zakk Sabbath, Jan. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Enter The Haggis, Jan. 2. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Enter The Haggis, Jan. 3. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Thus Love, Jan. 19. Oxbow Blending & Bottling, Portland, $17. oxbowbeer.com

The Fab Four: USA Meets The Beatles, Jan. 26. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, $24.50 to $54.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Joy Oladokun, Jan. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com

Get the Led Out, Jan. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Drive-By Truckers, Jan. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com

Parker McCollum, Jan. 31. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $29.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Advertisement

FEBRUARY

Slowdive, Feb. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $37. statetheatreportland.com

Ace Frehley, Feb. 1 Aura, Portland, $49.50. $59.50. auramaine.com

Jerry Cantrell, Feb. 2. Aura, Portland, $65.50, $79.50. auramaine.com

Blackberry Smoke, Feb. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Atmosphere, Feb. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Feb. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Lady Lamb, Feb. 15. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $28. thewaldotheatre.org

The Get Up Kids, Feb. 15. Aura, Portland, $28. auramaine.com

Greensky Bluegrass, Feb. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Michael Carbonaro, Feb. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

High Fade, Feb. 26. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com

Luke Combs UK, Feb. 27. Aura, Portland, $18. auramaine.com

Advertisement

Faye Webster, Feb. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Darcy & Jer,  Feb. 28. Aura, Portland, $41. auramaine.com

MARCH

Sal Vulcano, March 1, Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.75 to $109.75. porttix.com

Adrian Vandenberg, March 1. Aura, Portland, $33. auramaine.com

Inhaler, March 3. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

Sebastian Maniscalco, March 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $175. crossarenaportland.com

Advertisement

Palaver Strings, March 6. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Sam Morrill, March 8. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Nikki Glaser, March 8 (two shows). Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $40.75 to $80.75. porttix.com

Dirty Deeds, March 8. Aura, Portland, $24.50. auramaine.com

Pete Best, March 20. Aura, Portland, $25.50 to $49.50. auramaine.com

Joanne Shaw Taylor, March 28. Aura, Portland, $29.50 to $59.50. auramaine.com

Advertisement

Brantley Gilbert, March 28. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $109.50. crossarenaportland.com

APRIL

Killswitch Engage, April 12. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

The Dip, April 12. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Bright Eyes, April 13. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

LA LOM, April 19. Portland House of Music, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com

MAY

MJ Lenderman & The Wind, May 4. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Evan Honer, May 7. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Dusty Slay, May 16. State Theatre, Portland, $35.75 to $55.75. statetheatreportland.com

Avril Lavigne, May 25. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $33.50 to $143.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

JUNE

Mt. Joy, June 19. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Sarah Millican, June 28. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com

NOVEMBER

Jimmy Carr, Nov. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $37 to $57. statetheatreportland.com

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

Related Stories
Latest Articles