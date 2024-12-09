Topsham resident Laura Lee Perkins recently won an international writing competition sponsored by Silver Sails Press in the U.K.

Perkins was informed over the weekend about her first-place win in the “Inexplicable Stories” contest. Her essay, “Decision Time,” received a $500 prize.

Perkins has published 17 books and 100-plus articles, completed five artist-in-residencies, and received 14 grants to support her work. She loves to write and teach about opportunities for writers.

