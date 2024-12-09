Mackenzie Smith scored 26 points to lead Saint Joseph’s University to a 74-48 win over the University of Maine in a women’s basketball game in Philadelphia.

Laura Ziegler added 16 points and 16 rebounds, while Talya Brugler had 14 points and Gabby Casey 11 for the Hawks (7-2).

Asta Blauenfeldt scored 17 points and Olivia Rockwood had 11 for Maine (3-7).

The Black Bears, who suffered their third straight loss, host Bates College at 2 p.m. Saturday.

