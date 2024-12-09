The Maine Black Bears, University of Maine’s Women’s hockey team, is facing off against the Merrimack College Warriors out of North Andover, Massachusetts, on Saturday in Portland.
Put your holiday shopping and parties on ice for a night, and catch all the thrilling action on some real ice.
The puck drops at 6 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.
Tickets won’t put too much of a chill on your bank account at between $10 and $15. Get them at crossarenaportland.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.