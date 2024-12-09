The UMaine Women’s hockey team takes the ice against Merrimack College on Saturday. Charles Mann/Shutterstock.com

The Maine Black Bears, University of Maine’s Women’s hockey team, is facing off against the Merrimack College Warriors out of North Andover, Massachusetts, on Saturday in Portland.

Put your holiday shopping and parties on ice for a night, and catch all the thrilling action on some real ice.

The puck drops at 6 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

Tickets won’t put too much of a chill on your bank account at between $10 and $15. Get them at crossarenaportland.com.

