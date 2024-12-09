Beth LaBossiere of Yarmouth is senior manager of visual merchandising and store experience at L.L.Bean in Freeport. She’s responsible for visual and merchandizing displays, as well as marketing, service and selling strategies for the retailer’s 61 stores.

She also leads the team responsible for the annual Northern Lights installation on the company’s Freeport campus, which includes 400 trees, 300,000 lights and free holiday events and activities through Dec. 29.

What is your favorite part of Northern Lights?

My favorite part is the Happy Holidays sign. It is a tradition for so many families to use the sign for their holiday photo. It is lovely to know that L.L.Bean is a part of family traditions as it rings so true to our heritage brand.

How long does it take to plan? How many people are involved?

After we complete one year, we immediately start thinking about the next. We are always brainstorming ways to make our flagship campus unique in every season so that our customers have the best experience while they visit. I always say that it takes a village of internal and external parties to pull off our events on campus. Dozens of people are involved, from ideation to execution, and I have a great leadership team that I rely on.

What do people say to you, or ask about, when they find out you’re involved with Northern Lights?

For Northern Lights specifically, I, and the team, typically get a lot of “thank you” for helping people to pause during this busy time of year and immerse themselves in the true holiday spirit.

Do you ever just walk around to see people taking it all in?

All the time. I love taking a bird’s-eye view of the park, and it brings such joy to see families and friends enjoying each other’s company. It is great to see families and friends experiencing the restorative power of the outdoors and simply taking a moment to be together during such a busy time of year.

Do you go all out decorating your own home?

I add a little sparkle outside with white lights on trees in the front and back yard. Very simple, but I love the festive feel it gives. I think the neighbors appreciate it too.

