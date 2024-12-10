This holiday season, for one weekend only, The Public Theatre in Lewiston presents its adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” this weekend, Dec 13-15. This inventive version, performed by six actors and a fiddler, was developed at The Public Theatre by former Executive/Co-Artistic Director Christopher Schario. It has since been published and performed by theaters around the world, according to a press release, and is now a Lewiston/Auburn tradition.

This version of the classic tale begins with a child reading Charles Dickens’ novel as five actors and a fiddler suddenly appear to coax him into joining the story. Live music and sound effects create a magical atmosphere, bringing the story to life in a way the audiences has never seen before.

Leading the cast is Broadway actor Joel Leffert in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Leffert understudied Patrick Stuart and Ian McKellen on Broadway as well as performing in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” Other returning cast members include Russell Berrigan as Marley/Cratchit, Matthew Delamater as Fred/Christmas Present, Sheila Stasack as Christmas Past/Mrs. Cratchit, McKenna Canty as Belle/Fan and local young actor Simon Golob as Tiny Tim. Live fiddling will be done by Edward Little High School junior Nessa Sammuel.

Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Tickets are $35 adult or $30 in a group of 10 or more, and $15 youth ages 4-18, available at thepublictheatre.org or by calling 782-3200. The Public Theatre is located at 31 Maple St., Lewiston.

Copy the Story Link