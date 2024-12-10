WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mark Scheifele scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a convincing 8-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.
Nikita Chibrikov, Mason Appleton, Alex Iafallo, Gabriel Vilardi, Kyle Connor and Vladislav Namestnikov scored the other Winnipeg goals.
Scheifele now has a 13-game point streak at home, totaling 20 points in that stretch.
David Pastrnak replied for the Bruins, who had a four-game winning streak snapped. This was the first game of a five-game West Coast swing for the Bruins.
Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for Winnipeg. Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots for Boston.
Scheifele scored his second goal of the game, one-timing a perfect setup from Josh Morrissey on a second-period power play, increasing the Winnipeg lead to 3-0.
Namestnikov opened the scoring in the first period with Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo off for four minutes after clipping Kyle Connor with a high stick. With an assist on the goal, Neal Pionk reached the 200-point mark since joining the Jets in a trade with the New York Rangers.
TAKEAWAY
BRUINS: Boston was on its heels after the Jets scored on the power play in the first period, but came to life in the second, scoring its first goal and missing a number of chances. Then the Bruins fell apart in the third.
JETS: Winnipeg seemed sparked by the energy displayed by call-up Chibrikov. He drew an early penalty, started the play that led to Winnipeg’s first goal, then assisted on Iafallo’s power-play goal. Then, Scheifele took over, converting two great passes, and dominating play whenever he was on the ice.
KEY MOMENT
Connor scored on a setup from Scheifele 1:15 into the third period giving Winnipeg a 4-1 lead and deflating the Bruins.
KEY STAT
The Jets scored three power-play goals.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.