I was lucky to call the late, great American composer, arranger and conductor Alice Parker a friend. She was also a guide and teacher of sorts to me — mostly through long conversations held in her kitchen.

Alice once said, “Song is a right and need. It is human communication at its most elemental level.” I think this is true.

If we lived in a world where there was more group singing, it would fundamentally be a different place. Since I began as the executive and artistic director of the Chocolate Church Arts Center, I’ve wondered how to honor and channel the amazing force of nature that is and was Alice Parker, who passed away just a year ago on Christmas Eve. Fortunately for us all, there already is a long-held tradition at the Chocolate Church, and this year’s is just around the corner: “Sing! It’s Christmas!” from 7-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.

These are darkest, coldest moments of the year. And we live in a time when humans are isolated, lonely and entangled in technology, not to mention fiercely divided by divergent perceptions of the world. It is in this context that we invite connection and light through the simplest and perhaps most accessible human technology: community singing.

“Song is the language of babies,” Alice wrote. “It is the most companionable of all the arts.”

Now in its 50th year, Sing! It’s Christmas! is a free, festive, family-friendly sing-along featuring a mix of traditional carols, modern holiday favorites and sing-along classics. Sing! offers a warm and joyous way to celebrate the season in the embrace of community.

Growing up as the one Jewish kid in a rural town in Massachusetts, my best childhood friend, Alan Weatherbee, used to host annual caroling. Going door to door, farm to farm, in the cold — surprising folks with songs performed by an exuberant, unrehearsed, ad-hoc choir of children — this was one of my favorite activities. I’m so honored to be a part of an organization that has held this tradition for 50 years and has made it free, inclusive and inviting to all.

The sing-along this year also features specialty acts: the barbershop quartet, the Front Street Boys; the third grade hip-hop dance group, Urban Dynamix; and the Grace Lutheran Church Chime Choir (playing chimes!). There will be a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by the CCAC’s very own Sara Moore, operations director, and a special visit by Mr. and Mrs. Claus. And of course, there will be candy canes for all, hot cocoa and all the rest.

So come on to the CCAC for what promises to be an evening of joy, music and community. Whether you’re an experienced singer or just love to hum along, this event is open to everyone who enjoys the magic of music and the holidays. Gather your friends and neighbors, bring your singing voice, and join us for an unforgettable evening of music and merriment. Let’s make this holiday season brighter together!

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director at The Chocolate Church Arts Center.

