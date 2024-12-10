Boothbay Harbor’s holiday traditions abound, including the annual Gingerbread Spectacular coming to the historic Opera House Dec. 13-15. For the past 18 years, mid-December has seen the exhibition of creative gingerbread houses and castles built by novices and seasoned chefs. All are displayed against the backdrop of the decorated Opera House stage, which also serves as the setting for the Holiday Potluck and Carol Sing on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The Gingerbread Spectacular is open to the public from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Free parking is available in the Opera House parking lot. Admission to the Spectacular is free, but donations are appreciated.

During the event, prizes will be awarded for the Most Spectacular, the Best Traditional Gingerbread House Design, the Most Hilarious, Best Holiday Spirit, Best Representation of a Local Landmark, Best Youth Entry and more. The judging panel includes Sue Norton, Nicci Kimball, Lenore Imhof and veteran judge Jen Correa. Winners will be announced when the Spectacular opens on Friday. Many of the gingerbread creations will be available for sale via the gingerbread auction.

The Friends of the Opera House will have a bounty of baked goods such as cakes, pies, cookies and breads available for sale, and the Friends table will also feature a raffle beginning on Friday afternoon as soon as the doors open. Raffle items include handmade items, gift certificates to local businesses, original art and more. All funds raised go to support the nonprofit Opera House’s maintenance and operations.

Holiday music during the Gingerbread Spectacular will be provided by Anne Barker, Genie O’Connell and others on Saturday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. The Opera House’s chief elf, Kevin Kiley, may also play piano once all the decorating is complete.

The Opera House will open at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 18 for the annual Holiday Potluck and Carol Sing, also set amidst the decorated performance venue. This event is free but all are asked to bring a main dish or side dish for the 6 p.m. supper followed by piano music and holiday songs performed by Kiley and his troupe of holiday voices.

For more information, contact the box office at 633-5159.

