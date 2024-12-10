In response to Robert Stinson’s letter of Dec. 3 (“Rethink your opposition to Donald Trump“):

• Yes, Trump won the election, but not by very much. Only half the population spoke out clearly for him.

• Kamala Harris did not advocate for open borders.

• People who are trans or gay are not confused about their identity. They, and many others, have a wider understanding of identity.

• We don’t need more police. We need more first responders with skills other than pure law enforcement.

• We do have plenty of oil to drill. We can do that if we want to make the Earth uninhabitable sooner. Elon Musk will have something to say about using electric vehicles.

• Some may want prayer in schools, but the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution wisely forbids it. (I am a regular church-goer.)

• I’m in total agreement that the Europeans, who founded a nation on indigenous lands without permission, were imperfect men. Disagree that a just and holy God led them to a Constitution founded on slavery.

• I agree that God uses flawed men to lead. What other kind are there? David would be a better example than Cyrus, vis-à-vis Trump, as David indulged his lust for Bathsheba by using his position of power and manipulated the military system to get rid of her husband.

We are not all going to agree on policies, but let’s agree that loyalty to the betterment of our country is much more important than loyalty to any politician.

Sue Rudalevige

Cape Elizabeth

