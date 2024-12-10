Lincoln Theater will present “Exhibition On Screen: Van Gogh: Poets & Lovers,” a documentary that explores the genius and passion of Vincent Van Gogh, screening at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, and 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Directed by David Bickerstaff and produced by Phil Grabsky, the film offers a rare opportunity to dive into the pivotal period of Van Gogh’s life and art during his time in the south of France.

Poets and lovers filled Van Gogh’s imagination; everything he did in the south of France served this new obsession. In part, this is what caused his notorious breakdown, but it didn’t hold back his creativity as he created masterpiece after masterpiece. Explore one of art history’s most pivotal periods in this once-in-a-century show.

In close collaboration with the National Gallery, London, this film highlights Van Gogh’s unique creative process, his passion for storytelling in his art, and the idealized spaces and symbolic characters he brought to life. Audiences will gain a deeper understanding of the artist’s struggles, inspirations and masterpieces from one of art history’s most beloved and misunderstood figures.

Tickets are $15 adult, $13 Lincoln Theater member and $5 for youth 18 and under. They are available in advance through the Lincoln Theater’s online box office at lincolntheater.org and will also be available at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime.

Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St., Damariscotta. For more information, visit the theater’s website or contact the theater office at info@lincolntheater.org or 563-3424.

