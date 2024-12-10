The Brunswick Topsham Housing Authority will stop issuing vouchers that assist with rental payments starting this week as it prepares to set aside resources for its new housing development in Topsham.

While many programs had recently put their vouchers on pause due to lack of funding, the housing authority that covers the Brunswick area is pausing its program to make way for tenants in its future Topsham complex.

“We are going to be freezing vouchers, but for a good reason, because we’re building that 38-unit project in Topsham,” said BTHA Executive Director John Hodge. “We’re going to be putting 24 vouchers in that project, that way people who rent those units can get some rental assistance.”

Section 8 vouchers help low-income, disabled and elderly tenants find affordable housing in the private market. A wave of voucher freezes at some of Maine’s major housing authorities hit late summer after several agencies used up their share of federal funding designated for the program.

Related Federal housing voucher program on pause in large swaths of Maine

But Hodge said that this hasn’t happened at the Brunswick organization. Those on the waiting list for vouchers, however, will have to wait a bit longer, he said. He also noted that vouchers that have already been issued will not be impacted by this freeze.

The project in Topsham has been years in the making, and is near its end stages. The $10.8 million housing project was proposed and approved by the Planning Board three years ago. The complex, situated by the Topsham Crossing subdivision, is on schedule for completion, Hodge said.

“We’re now in the process of finishing the interiors, and we’ll do that through winter,” Hodge said. “We hope that buildings will be completed sometime in May, and then we’ll lease it.”

Hodge said that the waiting list for a unit in the new complex will open in the next week or two.

Copy the Story Link