TOPSHAM – Lovye Gwendolyn (Davis) Oesterlin, 92, of Topsham, died peacefully, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at Governor King, The Highlands in Topsham. She was born in Cheraw, SC on August 26, 1932, the second daughter of John Elliott Davis and Lucile Monica (Reese) Davis.

Growing up as the daughter of two teachers, Lovye had the importance of an education instilled in her at an early age. After attending Coulter Academy for high school, Lovye went on to attend Bennett College, an HBCU in Greensboro, NC.

After graduating from Bennett College in 1953 with a B.S., Lovye was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to study Chemistry at Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany. She had applied to medical schools to become a cancer researcher. However, this award provided her an opportunity that she didn’t want to miss. Her mother had concerns about Lovye traveling alone as a single black woman to a rebuilding Germany, but she found just the opposite.

During her studies she travelled all over Europe and Morocco, something she could not have done comfortably in the Southern US at that time. While living in Germany, Lovye’s appreciation for opera and classical music deepened, and she discovered skiing. Lovye made friends easily and was treated kindly wherever she went.

She met her future husband, Rolf Oesterlin, in a Chemistry class. Upon completion of Lovye’s Fulbright program, she moved to Berkeley, Calif. to continue her studies. Rolf finished up his studies six months later and followed Lovye to UC Berkeley to pursue a PhD in Organic Chemistry.

Lovye and Rolf married in 1956 in NYC. Soon afterwards, Rolf was drafted into the US Army and sent to Korea from 1956-1958. Lovye worked as a research chemist at U.C. Berkeley while Rolf was in Korea. Between the years of 1958-1959, Lovye had her daughters Monika and Barbara. She taught in Oakland schools from 1960-1963. After Rolf completed his PhD in 1963, they moved to East Greenbush, NY, where he started his career as a chemist. The family soon grew to include son Michael and daughter Margrete. While raising the young family, Lovye pursued a M.S. in Chemistry during summers at New Mexico Highlands University, with the kids in tow. She completed this in 1966.

In 1967 Lovye secured a position as a high school chemistry teacher in the East Greenbush school district and continued to teach until 1993. During her years of teaching, she became an inspiration and mentor to many of her students.

Lovye was a lifelong learner who was a member of many professional organizations such as National Science Teachers Association, American Chemical Society, and State Teachers Association of New York State (STANYS). She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority and a lifelong member of The Links, Inc., a service organization.

In 1993 Rolf’s company relocated to Collegeville, Pa. Prior to the move Lovye retired from teaching which lasted only until a neighbor discovered she was a retired teacher. She was then recruited to be a supervisor of student teachers at nearby Cabrini College until 2001.

In Lovye’s later years she enjoyed playing golf, sewing, quilting clubs, and book clubs. She loved traveling, one of her highlights was visiting China in 1995, and attending music and opera concerts. Lovye was a regular church goer wherever she lived. Being a part of a church congregation was most important to her. The last church Lovye attended was Bath United Methodist Church.

Her legacy lives on through her children, Barbara Oesterlin-Heath (Richard), son Michael Oesterlin (Elizabeth), daughter Margrete Jean-Louis (Jimps), and grandchildren Christian and Adrian Heath; Frances, Annaliese, and Peter Oesterlin; Sebastien and Tristan Jean-Louis.

Her death was preceded by husband Rudolf (Rolf) Oesterlin and daughter Monika Wiltshire.

The family extends gratitude to the staff at Governor King, The Highlands, CHANS Hospice, Dr. Jose Ventura, and Dr. Sarah Davis for their compassionate care and assistance over the years.

The family is planning a celebration of her life in the spring of 2025. Announcements will be made at a later date.

The family is planning a celebration of her life in the spring of 2025. Announcements will be made at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a gift to her beloved alma mater, Bennett College in Greensboro, NC. Her alma mater made an indelible impact on Ms. Lovye and she would be honored for you to support them in her memory. To make a memorial gift visit http://www.Bennett.edu/Donation

