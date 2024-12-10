The Patriots waived veteran wideout K.J. Osborn on Tuesday, according to a source.

UP NEXT WHO: New England Patriots (3-10) at Arizona Cardinals (6-7) WHEN: 4:25 p.m. Sunday TELEVISION: CBS

Osborn appeared in seven games in his only season in New England. He had seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown and has played in just one of the Patriots’ last five games. The former Viking signed a one-year, $4 million contract last March and started the season opener.

Osborn, 27, was also floated in trade talks last month, and seemed open to leaving New England. His release has been reported as a mutual decision. Osborn addressed trade rumors in late October when he was asked whether he wants to traded.

“It’s like an alley oop,” he said of a trade request. “This is where I am. This is the place I signed to be. A lot of things are out of my control, but I would like to be where my feet are. So today I’m here. So now I’ll rock with it as it goes.”

His absence likely opens a door for Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange to be activated off injured reserve. Strange must either be added to the active roster this week or be placed back on injured reserve, meaning he would miss the rest of the season. The former first-round pick spent most of the season rehabbing from a torn patellar tendon and started practicing in mid-November.

AFTER GETTING CUT by the Patriots twice in the course of a week, offensive lineman Michael Jordan is heading to the Packers.

Advertisement

Jordan, who started 11 games in New England at guard, signed with the Packers practice squad on Monday.

The 26-year-old offensive lineman won the starting job out of training camp and looked to be having a strong season early on. However, Jordan struggled in his last few games in New England, leading to the team making the sudden decision to cut him on Nov. 26.

Jordan returned to the Patriots three days later on the practice squad and was elevated for the team’s Week 13 game against the Colts.

The Patriots cut him again on Dec. 3 to make room for former Chiefs defensive end Truman Jones.

THE PATRIOTS ARE reportedly bringing in a former XFL star — and potentially some competition at kicker.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that the Patriots are expected to sign kicker John Parker Romo to their practice squad.

Romo recently became a free agent after he was waived by the Vikings and cleared waivers. Romo was signed as an interim placekicker following an injury to starter Will Reichard. Romo made 11 of 12 field goals during his time in Minnesota.

For most of the year, the Patriots appeared to have a good situation with Joey Slye as their starting kicker. The 28-year-old has largely been solid, but has struggled over the past two games, making 3 of 6 field goal attempts, including a miss from 25 yards in New England’s 25-24 loss to the Colts on Dec. 1.

Romo spent the 2023 season with the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas, making 17 of 19 field goals attempts.

Copy the Story Link