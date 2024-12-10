RUMFORD — Town officials on Tuesday were advising locals to keep pets and children away from discolored snow that began to appear after a mishap at the Nine Dragons paper mill.

Town officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a malfunction at the mill resulted in a release of spent black liquor which caused precipitation of brown or tan colored snow.

The snow is not toxic, officials said. But steer clear of it, anyhow, was their advice.

“We have been in contact with the mill and they have already rectified the issue and have informed their regulators,” according to a notice posted at about 3 p.m. “In the meantime we are also notifying the school district to let kids know not to play with ‘brown snow.’ It is likely advisable to keep your pets away from this snow. We are hopeful the rain tomorrow will wash most of the substance away and flush it off the ground and people’s homes or property.”

The areas affected were mostly those nearest the mill, in particular Falmouth, Cumberland and Waldo streets.

The substance that leaked can be a skin irritant, town officials said.

“Although it is non-toxic it should not be touched or otherwise put in contact with skin,” according to the notice.

The Department of Environmental Protection was notified and sent workers to take a sample.

News about the mill mishap was posted on the town Facebook page, but administrators promptly shut off commenting on the post, a move that angered many who wanted to discuss the situation.

“I try not to be negative on here but it’s really cowardly of the town to shut off comments to this post,” one man wrote on his own Facebook page. “This is a big deal and the statements are purposefully conflicting and make me sick to my stomach.”

Other parents wondered if their children were at risk breathing the air if they were anywhere near the mill throughout the day.

Black Liquor is a by-product of the breakdown of wood and wood bark that’s generated in processes like the one used to make pulp at the paper mill. It can be used in place of fuel oil, that is, petroleum based fuel, if used quickly.

Pulp mills have used black liquor as an energy source since at least the 1930s, according to online sources.

Residents with questions or concerns about the situation were asked to call the Town Manager’s office at 207- 364-4576 press 1 and then 1 again.

