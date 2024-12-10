OAKLAND — A man was arrested Tuesday morning following a six-hour standoff with police at his home at 10 Ayer St.

Jason Grant, 45, was charged with domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing, violating conditions of release and creating a police standoff after the incident, according to Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police converged on Ayer Street early Tuesday morning after Grant’s ex-girlfriend reported threats and violence in the town of Palermo and said he had made threats to cause harm to her and others in her home, Moss said.

State police troopers, negotiators and the State Police Tactical Team, as well as Kennebec County Sheriff’s deputies, Oakland police officers and Oakland firefighters responded to the scene, and around 11:15 a.m., Grant left the house and was arrested and taken to Waldo County Jail where he is being held without bail.

Oakland police Chief Rick Stubbert said the standoff started around 5 a.m.

“We took steps to make sure the schools and the neighbors were safe,” Stubbert said at the scene just after 9 a.m.

Carol Grant of Waterville, who also was at the scene, told a reporter the man involved in the standoff was her son, Jason Grant, whose girlfriend had called police earlier to report he had made threats.

Carol Grant was sitting in her vehicle in a snowy parking lot off nearby Pleasant Street where many police vehicles were parked. She said her son called her early Tuesday morning to tell her police were outside of his home and asked her to come and get his service dog because he knew he would be arrested and he didn’t want the dog to go to an animal shelter.

Carol Grant, who talked with police on and off during the morning, said her son served 15 years in prison after committing an armed robbery when he was 19, and prison messed him up as he was placed in solitary confinement for a time. He suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and has been using crystal methamphetamine, she said.

She said his girlfriend, who lives in Palermo, called police on him early Tuesday because he made threats, but she (Carol Grant) said he is harmless and that he is not supposed to have contact with his girlfriend but she goes to his house all the time.

“All he wants is his service dog with him,” she said. “That service dog means so much to him. He’s a good kid. He has a good heart.”

She said her son lives in a house and her aunt, 91, lives on the other side of the building. Police took her aunt to a relative’s home in Sidney during the standoff, she said.

Carol Grant said she also has a service dog and understands why her son is so worried about losing his dog after being arrested.

“A lot of people don’t understand people that have service dogs,” she said.

After the standoff ended around 11:15 a.m., Carol Grant said she was relieved.

“He came out willingly,” she said of her son.

She was still sitting in her SUV where her son’s pit bull terrier, Whitey, was jumping from the front seat to the back, barking and clearly excited. She said police brought her the dog and would be taking her son to jail.

Earlier in the morning, many state police in camouflage gear had parked in the lot on Pleasant Street which was blocked off on both sides of the entrance to Ayer Street, obstructing any view of the standoff. An official in riot gear led a police dog from the parking lot to the scene.

The parking lot is across the street from the Big Apple and Citgo station at a busy intersection. Elementary and middle schools also are located nearby.

It was a chilly 21 degrees and cloudy, and the roads were slushy from snow having fallen during the night.

