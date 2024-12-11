Blaze Pizza, an Atlanta-based chain, will open its first Maine shop on Tuesday in Scarborough, the company announced. And it plans to give away a personal-sized pizza to everyone who stops by the store that day – or one pie a week for a year, for the first 25 people in line.

The fast-casual pizza restaurant will be operated by Jeff and Kirsten Martin of the Wildfire Restaurant Group in Falmouth. The chain offers customizable, made-to-order pizzas that cook in about three minutes – an approach styled after Chipotle.

Blaze Pizza, formerly headquartered in California, started in 2011 and has over 250 locations across the U.S., Canada and Bahrain.

The Scarborough shop is at 465 Payne Road, next to Starbucks. It will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., including on its opening day. A company spokesperson said Wednesday two more locations are planned in Maine but would not confirm where they will be located.

In 2022, the company announced the Martins would open Blaze Pizza shops in Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland but did not offer a timeline for those openings. The Martins previously owned the Jersey Mike’s sub shop in Scarborough.

Copy the Story Link