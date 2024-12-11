Going back at least as far as the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation, Sen. Susan Collins has clearly shown a tendency to acquiesce to the moment and abrogate her responsibility to delve deeply and to carefully “advise and consent.”

Now, faced with a large number of cabinet and other nominees of questionable qualifications, and perhaps even more questionable ethics, will she have the moral fortitude to stand up for what is best for the American people? Or will she once again cave to the party line, following a half-hearted protest or flimsy justification?

We must let Sen. Collins know that we expect her to take the courageous and upstanding positions in the tradition of Margaret Chase Smith and the many other great Maine senators.

Thomas Baiocchi

New Gloucester

