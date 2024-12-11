The Maine Celtics sank a season-high 20 3-pointers Wednesday night on the way to a 120-100 win over the Long Island Nets in an NBA G League game at Long Island, New York.

JD Davison led the way with 25 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Anton Watson added 23 points, Jordan Schakel scored 17 and Baylor Scheierman had 15.

Maine improved to 6-7 with one game left in the Tip-Off Tournament. The Celtics host Raptors 905 at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Copy the Story Link