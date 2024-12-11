ALFRED – Daniel “Sonny” Joseph Aceto Jr., 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, The son of the late Daniel and Edna (Swasey) Aceto, he was born in Portland on Jan. 24, 1939. He grew up on Forest Avenue and attended Portland schools, graduating from Deering High School, where he was known for his athletic prowess. He earned varsity letters in three sports and was frequently honored as one of the most athletic students.

After high school, Sonny continued his love for sports, playing semi-professional football with the Portland Sea Hawks and for the Griffin Club. He also dedicated much of his time volunteering as a coach and an official, working with athletes from the youth to varsity levels in baseball and football.

Sonny spent his career in construction, contributing to significant projects such as the Civic Center and the Casco Bay Bridge. It was on a construction site where he met Roberta Larrabee, a young woman he noticed walking by every day. Their chance conversation blossomed into a lifelong partnership, and they married, settling in Portland to raise their family.

A devoted family man, Sonny had a lasting influence on his grandchildren, attending their events and working alongside them each summer in the family business.

Sonny was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Roberta Aceto, and his sister, Mary Aceto.

He is survived by his children, Annette LaMarre and her husband Gil of Buxton, Charlene Smith and her husband Dale of Wells, Daniel “Joey” Aceto III and his wife Teresa of Gray, and Kevin Aceto and his wife Maryellen of South Berwick. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; his five brothers, Camillo, Sammy, Ralphy, Ted, and Chucky; as well as his two sisters, Linda and Dolly.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 from 3 – 6 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 673 Stevens Ave. Portland. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Alfred in the Spring.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Sonny’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in his name to:

the 200 Narraganansett St.

Gorham ME 04038

