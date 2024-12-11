BIDDEFORD – Dennis John Tallagnon, 92, of Biddeford, peacefully, passed away at home on Nov. 27, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. The son of Dennis and Katherine Kasa Tallagnon, Dennis was born on Sept. 27, 1932 in his Aunt Maggie’s farmhouse in Dupont, Pa.

Dennis grew up in Newark, and then in Irvington, N.J. His talent for baseball while at Seton Hall Prep earned him a full athletic scholarship to Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J., where he is honored in their Hall of Fame to this day. After graduation, Dennis served for two years in the U.S. Army in Berlin, Germany.

In 1963, Dennis married Bonnie Rae Dunn, and together they created a wonderful life, having three sons, running restaurants, eventually restoring and managing two inns, one in Mendon, Vt. and one in Kennebunkport, Maine. Even as a busy entrepreneur, Dennis was always a sportsman, perfecting his game at golf and tennis.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bonnie; and their three sons, Dennis and his wife Lisa Paige Corologos, Mark, and Tom and his wife Jennifer Milne Tallagnon. Dennis was also beloved by his two grandchildren, Tags Tallagnon and Lila Tallagnon.

Great thanks to Hospice of Scarborough for their remarkable skill and compassion in guiding his family in easing Dennis’ passage to his eternal resting place.

A celebration of Dennis’ life will be planned for early summer.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Seeds of Hope

Biddeford, ME 04005

