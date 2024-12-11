SANFORD – Nathan J. Lamoureux (Nate – aka Tim McGraw), of Sanford, passed away Dec. 8, 2024, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough following a monthlong battle with pneumonia at SMHC-Biddeford. Nate was born in Biddeford on March 20, 1972, the son of Leo and Ellen Lamoureux of Kennebunk. He attended Kennebunk schools and spent most of his adult life in group homes, primarily at Waypoint (formerly Waban) in Sanford.

﻿Nate loved spending time with his family and friends and the wonderfully supportive staff and residents of Waypoint – – especially when there was any social activity involving food, dancing, singing and country music. He brought much love, joy and kindness to all. He happily knew hundreds of people and did his best to have his picture taken with all of them – as many times as possible. Nate dressed in a vest and cowboy hat, along with a smiling and open presence wherever he went, which no doubt added to his ability to become part of so many people’s lives. For so many of us Nate allowed us to feel the true meaning in our lives of love, affection, joy, happiness and friendship. What a wonderful legacy!

﻿Nate was predeceased by his mother. Nate is survived by his father; his life partner Claudette; his brother Christopher and wife Susan and nephews, Jeremy and Jacob of Brunswick; his brother Nick and wife Elizabeth of Moab, Utah; his uncle Chip of Harrisville, NH. He is also survived by Claudette’s families which includes son Brian and wife Dottie Shepard of Keene, NH and their three sons, Nathan, Nicholas and Ethan; son Glenn Shepard of Sackets Harbor, NY; and the families of Cheryl Doerr, Mark Doerr and Kevin Doerr in Indiana. Nate also recently moved into a shared living arrangement with the family of Robyn Brennan, her mother Mary, and her son Logan of Sanford.

﻿Nate’s family would like to thank the medical professionals of SMHC Biddeford for the quality, clarity, compassion and skillful care delivered to Nate during his long struggle in the hospital. We also were extremely impressed with the high level of empathy, professional assistance and candid support offered to Nate in his stay at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

﻿A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

﻿To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Nate’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

﻿Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in Nate’s memory to:

Waypoint

5 Dunaway Drive

Sanford, ME 04073

