In about 1800, an energetic young man moved to Bath, in what was then the Massachusetts District of Maine, where he built great wealth through assiduous labors and smart business plan. His foray into early American politics soon led him to become one of the greatest figures in Maine history.

On Feb. 9, 1768, William King was born at Scarborough to Richard and Mary Black King. William’s father was wealthy in land, farming and shipbuilding, and when Richard died in March of 1775, young William moved north to Topsham to begin amassing his own fortune and fame.

While in Topsham, William was elected to the Massachusetts General Court, a forerunner to the state legislature. For the next four years, King represented Topsham.

Meanwhile, King began purchasing interests in area businesses. He was industrious and frugal and had invested wisely in lumber as an owner of a Brunswick sawmill and then as owner of a merchant store.

By 1800, King moved to Bath and built a fortune in shipbuilding, shipping, and real estate. He also married Anna Nesbith Frazier of Boston. By 1804, King was elected to the Massachusetts General Court, this time as Bath’s representative.

By the fall of 1807, despite the difficulties of a war that raged between France and England, King had built a fleet of shipping vessels and traded at numerous global ports. King also began representing Lincoln County as its senator in the General Court.

King’s interests in business grew again in 1809 when he invested in the Brunswick Cotton Manufactory on the banks of the Androscoggin in Brunswick, and in 1810 when he founded the First Bank of Bath. Between his wealth and political influence King became such an impressive force that locals nicknamed him, “The Sultan of Bath.”

By the War of 1812, William King served as a general in a local militia unit and then as a colonel in the United States Army. After the war, King continued as a senator in the General Court, yet his most important work still lay ahead.

Beginning in 1813, King became a driving force for Maine statehood, which he aggressively pursued for seven years. When the antebellum proposal for the Missouri Compromise of 1820 was begun, the roadmap for Maine statehood was nearly complete.

King was chosen to lead a band of elected delegates — Maine’s founding fathers — at Portland, where they convened on Oct. 11, 1819. King and these men debated and designed the documents of the future Pine Tree State and drafted a State Constitution. By the end of the month, the new Constitution of the State Of Maine was finished and sent to Maine’s voters for approval.

On Dec. 6, 1819, 205 years ago, the Maine State Constitution was approved and sent to Congress. By March 15, 1820, Maine was given her statehood and Bath’s William King was elected to serve as the first governor of Maine.

Gov. King served 14 months in office, but resigned the position when he was appointed by U.S. President James Monroe to serve as one of three commissioners tasked with resolving “Spanish Land Claims,” and settling a border dispute between the United States and Mexico, which then cleared the way for the United States to purchase Florida.

By 1824, William King returned home to Maine, to his family, and to his vast business interests. Then, six years later on March 24, 1830, King received a four-year presidential appointment by President Andrew Jackson to serve as the Customs Collector of Bath.

One year later, King ran again for the office of governor, but he was soundly defeated by Robert P. Dunlap of Brunswick. King was now 67 years old and still had many business ventures to manage while he also served as an Overseer of Bowdoin College and as a trustee of what would become Colby College in Waterville. But King’s life of public service had come to an end.

On June 17, 1852, at the age of 84, William King died at his home and was interred at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Bath.

Twenty-six years later in 1878, a sculpture of William King was placed in the National Statuary Hall inside the United States Capitol at Washington, D.C. And, today, a portrait of William King, painted in 1806 by famed artist Gilbert Stuart, remains in the holdings of the Maine Statehouse.

In his time William King’s great labors and political work expanded the United States, created the state of Maine, and left a great legacy which lives on as another of our legendary Stories From Maine.

Lori-Suzanne Dell is a Brunswick author and historian. She has published four books and runs the “Stories from Maine” Facebook page.

1-WMKingPortrait.JPG: x

2-KingMonument.JPG: Courtesy of Find A Grave.

Caption: The King family monolith stone at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Bath, Maine.

