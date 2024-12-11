The Press Herald Toy Fund’s volunteers know firsthand how grateful parents are to get help with holiday gifts.

They can see it in their faces and hear it in their voices when the parents come to pick up the books and toys for their children.

The donors who have also kept the Toy Fund going for 75 years never get to meet the parents or see the relief in their eyes. And the relieved parents don’t get to say thank you directly to the donors.

But many of the parents’ letters to the Toy Fund contain heartfelt notes of gratitude to all those who helped give their children a bit of joy for the holidays.

Here are just a few.

“This Christmas, I am facing the challenge of providing a joyful and fulfilling holiday season for my children,” wrote the mother of two young boys. “With access to toys and resources the Toy Fund can provide, I feel confident I will be able to give my children access to a normal feeling Christmas. I am thankful this resource is available so my kids won’t have to feel excluded this holiday season.”

“I’m a single parent of 4 wonderful children. This year has been challenging for us due to inflation and being the sole provider. I am in school for nursing and working as much as I can to provide for my children,” another mother wrote. “If chosen, the Toy Fund would not only bring immense relief to me, it would also bring great happiness to my children during this difficult time. Your generosity would help provide gifts, warmth and a sense of normalcy to our holiday celebration. I’m grateful for any type of support … Thank you.”

“It’s been a struggle to keep joy and happiness (in my home) and anyone’s help is just a blessing and it’s amazing,” a Cumberland County mother of a two wrote. “Bless all the people with a heart who want to help. I surely could use all the help we can get and it’s very much appreciated! Thank you so much.”

And a mother in the Midcoast with two daughters and a son wrote that the Toy Fund has been a huge help to her family because of a disability that keeps her from working as much as she wants to.

“I’ve been a single parent for a lot of years. My focus is on my children. I work hard but I still fall short,” she wrote. “This program has been a godsend the last few years. My children and I are extremely grateful and I look forward to the day I’m able to donate. God bless!”

HOW TO HELP

To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

TOTAL TO DATE: $65,389.58

