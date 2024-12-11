Hires, promotions, appointments

Kevin Fletcher and Andrea Page were hired at Keller Williams Realty as co-team leaders. Fletcher specializes in commercial and investment real estate. Page has over 15 years of real estate experience as a broker and leasing agent, and has been past president of the Greater Portland Board of Realtors. Corey Lynn Morton has moved from Keller Williams’ Austin, Texas, office to Maine, transitioning from MAPS coaching program lead to director of agent services.

Recognition

The Finance Authority of Maine awarded the Lender at Work for Maine Award: Most Enhanced Partnership to Norway Savings Bank at its annual awards event last month.

Daniel Minter, a local illustrator, printmaker, sculptor and educator, received the 2024 Maine Craft Artist Award from the Maine Crafts Association. Minter is a cofounder of Indigo Arts Alliance and a founding member of Maine Freedom Trail. He was also awarded an honorary doctor of fine arts degree from Colby College and Maine College of Art and Design.

