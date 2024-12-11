Westbrook Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting on Crestwood Drive over the weekend.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired near Crestwood’s intersection with Marilyn Avenue just before 6 p.m. Sunday, the Westbrook Police Department said in a written statement Wednesday.
“It was determined that a drive-by shooting did occur,” the department said in a statement on social media.
No one was injured, and no property was damaged, the department said.
The department said it believes the shots came from a light-colored hatchback but did not provide further details about who the suspect may be.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 854-0644 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 591-8117.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.