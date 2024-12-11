Police responded to a serious crash involving a pickup truck and SUV late Wednesday morning on Pleasant Hill Road in Brunswick.

Emergency personnel, two fire department vehicles and a police car were on the scene at the T-intersection of Baribeau Drive and Pleasant Hill Road.

A Police spokesperson confirmed the crash, but could not immediately release further details. Police Chief Scott Stewart is expected to release more information soon

Lori-Suzanne Dell, a retired firefighter and EMS worker who is also a columnist for The Times Record, reported seeing emergency response vehicles go by her home on Baribeau Drive around 10:40 a.m. when she was sitting in the dayroom of her apartment building. When she approached the scene of the accident, she was asked to leave by the police.

Witness photos shared with The Times Record show damage to the front of a black pickup truck, which appears to be situated in the middle of Pleasant Hill Road, which is littered with debris. The second vehicle, a red SUV, was stopped on the same road about 20 feet away with a tarp covering the front windows.

This story will be updated.

